New York City: A living, breathing organism, constantly evolving. As a lifelong resident of over six decades, I’ve witnessed its transformation firsthand. This timelapse video is a personal journey through the city’s heart, capturing the raw energy, the intricate infrastructure, and the diverse tapestry of city life. From the iconic Times Square, where dreams are made and broken, to the elevated chaos of the subway, this compilation …
A compilation of timelapse clips that I shot in NYC over the past year or so. Focus on people, transport and events in New York City. I’ve spent my entire life living in New York City (over six decades now). It has an energy that is unmatched. It can also be a bit scary at …
Back in 2021 I created a day-to-night timelapse video of the Brooklyn Bridge and lower Manhattan. On that day I was participating in a timelapse workshop given by Emeric Le Bars and Brian Youchak. More recently I’ve been experimenting with AI image creation using Stable Diffusion. I decided to try processing my timelape clips using …
