ubassman plays bass

I wasn’t able to perform for most of 2022 due to my health issues. But, I have started to play out again over recent months. I’ve posted photos from two recent gigs. One with the Accidental Gypsies. And one with The Flynns. It was pouring rain on both days. The gig with the Gypsies was outside and was especially damp. The Flynns gig was inside but I got soaked on the way to the job.

Looking forward to many more gigs as the warm weather moves in. And, hopefully they will all be much drier.

Gypsies – You can actually see the rain falling! The Flynns

